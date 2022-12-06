Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Boosts Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,334 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group accounts for 1.2% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,481 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $217,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $121,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Expedia Group by 183.7% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 24,501 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 15,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,658 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $15,195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.68.

In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $4.15 on Tuesday, hitting $96.51. 30,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,256. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.52 and a 200-day moving average of $102.85. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.02 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

