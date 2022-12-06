Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Takes Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.5% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 341.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 18,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 14,061 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 262.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 28,880 shares during the period.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.46. 553,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,855,572. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $154.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.66.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

