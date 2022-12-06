HI Trading 24.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 6th. Over the last week, HI has traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar. One HI token can now be bought for $0.0246 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges. HI has a total market capitalization of $68.02 million and approximately $629,550.62 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010642 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036270 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00052612 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005836 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021378 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00239011 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003696 BTC.

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02440292 USD and is down -3.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $722,154.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

