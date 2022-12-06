High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Stock Price Down 1%

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.02 and last traded at $7.04. 38,162 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 92,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

High Income Securities Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.19.

High Income Securities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.44%.

Institutional Trading of High Income Securities Fund

About High Income Securities Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCF. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 571,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 128,815 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 46,991 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in High Income Securities Fund by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 37,448 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in High Income Securities Fund by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in High Income Securities Fund by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 26,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

