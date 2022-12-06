High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Stock Price Down 1%

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.02 and last traded at $7.04. 38,162 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 92,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.
High Income Securities Fund Trading Down 1.0 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.19.
High Income Securities Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.44%.
About High Income Securities Fund
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
