Highside Global Management LLC Acquires Shares of 431,000 Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Highside Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 431,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,404,000. Avantor accounts for approximately 7.7% of Highside Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Highside Global Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Avantor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Avantor by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Avantor by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,375,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,349,000 after buying an additional 377,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Avantor by 13.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 117,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 13,789 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVTR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Avantor to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.93.

In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,998,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek acquired 12,500 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $258,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,684.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $314,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,998,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVTR traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.06. The stock had a trading volume of 21,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,984,793. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.77. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $42.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 24.67%. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

