Highside Global Management LLC Has $7.66 Million Stake in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Highside Global Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 704,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,965 shares during the period. Mister Car Wash comprises approximately 4.4% of Highside Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Highside Global Management LLC’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $7,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 19,305.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCW. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Mister Car Wash Price Performance

Shares of Mister Car Wash stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.73. 22,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,313. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $217.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Mister Car Wash news, VP Casey Penn Lindsay sold 36,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $332,802.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mister Car Wash Profile

(Get Rating)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.