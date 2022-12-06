HiTech Group Australia Limited (ASX:HIT) Announces $0.02 Final Dividend

HiTech Group Australia Limited (ASX:HIT – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

HiTech Group Australia Limited provides recruitment services for permanent and contract staff to the information and communications technology (ICT) industry in public and private sectors in Australia. Its ICT contracting services include the provision of ICT professionals for temporary and other non-permanent staffing needs of clients for specific projects.

