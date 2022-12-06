Holo Market Capitalization Achieves $296.18 Million (HOT)

Holo (HOT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. Over the last seven days, Holo has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Holo has a market cap of $296.18 million and $15.92 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Holo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Holo Token Profile

Holo’s launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,342,974,127 tokens. The Reddit community for Holo is https://reddit.com/r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Holo’s official website is holochain.org. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o.

Buying and Selling Holo

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

