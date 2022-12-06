Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $345.92.

NYSE:HD opened at $320.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $296.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.41. The company has a market capitalization of $327.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Depot will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.0% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.9% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

