Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Announces $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Horace Mann Educators has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Horace Mann Educators has a dividend payout ratio of 39.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.1%.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HMN opened at $37.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.41. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Transactions at Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $126,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $390,635. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 219,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 123,432 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1,028.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 85,331 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,178,000 after buying an additional 40,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,963,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,609,000 after buying an additional 38,840 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

Further Reading

