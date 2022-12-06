Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Position Increased by Springhouse Capital Management LP

Springhouse Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON – Get Rating) by 2,233.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 805,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771,400 shares during the quarter. Horizon Acquisition Co. II makes up 4.0% of Springhouse Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Springhouse Capital Management LP owned 1.23% of Horizon Acquisition Co. II worth $7,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 6.2% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 36.6% in the second quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 3.5% during the second quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 298,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $505,000. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Horizon Ii Sponsor, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $3,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,470,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Acquisition Co. II Price Performance

Horizon Acquisition Co. II Profile

NYSE:HZON remained flat at $9.92 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,889. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.95.

(Get Rating)

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. Horizon Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.