Hotaling Investment Management LLC Has $291,000 Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,281 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $247.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.89 and a 200-day moving average of $236.02. The company has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $282.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.33.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

