Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 730 ($8.90) to GBX 660 ($8.05) in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Howden Joinery Group Price Performance

Shares of HWDJF opened at $7.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.16. Howden Joinery Group has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $12.30.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

