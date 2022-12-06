HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) CFO Sells $175,920.00 in Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $175,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $219,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

HP stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,353,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,106,107. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.86. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter worth $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 665.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

