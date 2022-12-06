HPQ Silicon (CVE:HPQ) Shares Down 1.8%

HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 144,058 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 219,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

HPQ Silicon Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.56 million and a P/E ratio of -11.67.

About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides silica and silicon-based solutions in Canada. It is also developing a portfolio of silicon products primarily for battery and electric vehicle manufacturers. The company engages in developing PUREVAPTM Quartz Reduction Reactors (QRR), a process that permits the transformation of quartz into silicon.

