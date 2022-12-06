HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) PT Raised to GBX 570 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 530 ($6.46) to GBX 570 ($6.95) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HSBC. Redburn Partners lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on HSBC from GBX 680 ($8.29) to GBX 700 ($8.54) in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HSBC from GBX 570 ($6.95) to GBX 650 ($7.93) in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on HSBC from GBX 585 ($7.13) to GBX 500 ($6.10) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $617.67.

HSBC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.37. 2,142,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,225,069. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $123.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.59. HSBC has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $38.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in HSBC by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,103,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,408,000 after acquiring an additional 233,686 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in HSBC by 2.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,825,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,972,000 after buying an additional 86,421 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in HSBC by 4.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,918,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,349,000 after buying an additional 113,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in HSBC by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,812,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,214,000 after buying an additional 59,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HSBC by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,385,000 after buying an additional 208,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

