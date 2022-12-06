HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) PT Raised to GBX 570 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 530 ($6.46) to GBX 570 ($6.95) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HSBC. Redburn Partners lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on HSBC from GBX 680 ($8.29) to GBX 700 ($8.54) in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HSBC from GBX 570 ($6.95) to GBX 650 ($7.93) in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on HSBC from GBX 585 ($7.13) to GBX 500 ($6.10) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $617.67.
HSBC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.37. 2,142,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,225,069. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $123.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.59. HSBC has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $38.61.
HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.
