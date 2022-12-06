Humanscape (HUM) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $9.91 Million

Humanscape (HUM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. Humanscape has a total market cap of $9.91 million and approximately $967,156.05 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape token can now be purchased for $0.0881 or 0.00000518 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Humanscape has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

