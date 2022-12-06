Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

HII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.88.

Shares of HII traded down $4.84 on Monday, hitting $235.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,605. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.33. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $176.87 and a fifty-two week high of $260.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.63.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.10). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,750.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 138.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

