IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Acquired by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 398,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,852 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of IAA worth $13,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Discerene Group LP raised its holdings in IAA by 889.8% in the first quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,710,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,923,000 after buying an additional 3,335,546 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in IAA in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,467,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in IAA in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,164,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in IAA by 457.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,485,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,688,000 after buying an additional 1,219,397 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in IAA by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,420,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,839,000 after buying an additional 1,068,218 shares during the period. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IAA alerts:

IAA Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:IAA traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.55. IAA, Inc. has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $52.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.61 million. IAA had a return on equity of 76.94% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA has been the topic of several research reports. CJS Securities lowered shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barrington Research lowered shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

About IAA

(Get Rating)

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.