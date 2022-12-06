IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IceCure Medical had a negative return on equity of 72.71% and a negative net margin of 423.34%.

IceCure Medical Stock Performance

Shares of ICCM opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53. IceCure Medical has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $4.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on IceCure Medical in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IceCure Medical

About IceCure Medical

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IceCure Medical stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in IceCure Medical Ltd ( NASDAQ:ICCM Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

IceCure Medical Ltd, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for the treatment of breast tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

