IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Gap Up to $34.58

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.58, but opened at $36.04. IES shares last traded at $36.60, with a volume of 314 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IES in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.29 million, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IESC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of IES by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of IES by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of IES during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of IES by 251.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

