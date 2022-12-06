IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Gap Up to $34.58

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.58, but opened at $36.04. IES shares last traded at $36.60, with a volume of 314 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IES in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
IES Trading Up 5.0 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.29 million, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.
