IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Gap Up to $34.58

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.58, but opened at $36.04. IES shares last traded at $36.60, with a volume of 314 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IES in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
IES Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.21. The company has a market capitalization of $745.29 million, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.32.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About IES
IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IES (IESC)
- How Long Does it Take to Become a Profitable Trader?
- Is Autozone Ready To Rally For Another Profitable Lap?
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.