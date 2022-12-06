IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Gap Up to $34.58

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.58, but opened at $36.04. IES shares last traded at $36.60, with a volume of 314 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IES in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.21. The company has a market capitalization of $745.29 million, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in IES by 209.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in IES during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in IES by 172.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in IES during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in IES by 251.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

