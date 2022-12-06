Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Up 2.7%

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) shot up 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.14 and last traded at $59.64. 406 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 442,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Immunocore from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Immunocore in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Immunocore from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Immunocore Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunocore

About Immunocore

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Immunocore in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Immunocore by 1,003.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Immunocore by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.