Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.43.

Several analysts have issued reports on IMVT shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Immunovant to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Immunovant from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Immunovant from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Immunovant from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 2,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $25,639.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 997,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 2,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $25,639.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 997,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 272,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,702 shares of company stock worth $165,450. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant

Immunovant Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in Immunovant by 3.4% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immunovant during the third quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Immunovant during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Immunovant by 2.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Immunovant by 72.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.77. Immunovant has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $14.93.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). As a group, equities analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

