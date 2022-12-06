Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Trading 1.7% Higher

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 106.80 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 105.60 ($1.29). 359,856 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 711,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.80 ($1.27).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.65) price target on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.
Impact Healthcare REIT Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £427.43 million and a P/E ratio of 880.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 101.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 112.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.
Impact Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement
About Impact Healthcare REIT
Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
