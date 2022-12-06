IndiGG Price Reaches $0.0663 on Exchanges (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. One IndiGG token can currently be bought for $0.0663 or 0.00000390 BTC on exchanges. IndiGG has a total market capitalization of $123.60 million and $15,963.02 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IndiGG has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG’s launch date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

