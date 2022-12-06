Inherent Group LP Invests $5.75 Million in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Inherent Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,592 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,746,000. Expedia Group comprises about 0.9% of Inherent Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after acquiring an additional 741,856 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,216,952 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $494,724,000 after acquiring an additional 189,922 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,933 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,058,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,525,008 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $144,616,000 after buying an additional 30,580 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $100.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.53. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.02 and a 1 year high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.85.

In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their price target on Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.68.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

