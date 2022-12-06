Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 115.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Innospec were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Innospec by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,763,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,795,000 after purchasing an additional 47,348 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,168,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,943 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Innospec by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,598,000 after buying an additional 130,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Innospec by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,342,000 after buying an additional 16,835 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Innospec by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 689,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,816,000 after buying an additional 47,327 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IOSP traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.13. 1,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,916. Innospec Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.13 and a 12-month high of $115.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.16 and a 200 day moving average of $97.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.63. Innospec’s payout ratio is 24.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

