Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC) Shares Sold by White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,147,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 306.0% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 37,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 28,043 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter worth $312,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:UDEC opened at $27.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.14. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22.

