Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 734,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,367,527 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 1.05% of Innoviva worth $10,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INVA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Innoviva by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 12.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 2.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Innoviva by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ INVA opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.81. The stock has a market cap of $902.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $20.71.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INVA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Innoviva from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Innoviva from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Innoviva in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

