Insider Buying: Infinity Lithium Co. Limited (ASX:INF) Insider Buys 182,744 Shares of Stock

Infinity Lithium Co. Limited (ASX:INF – Get Rating) insider Adrian Byass purchased 182,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$21,929.28 ($14,717.64).

Infinity Lithium Stock Performance

About Infinity Lithium

(Get Rating)

Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited engages in the evaluation and exploration of lithium properties in Australia and Spain. The company holds 75% interest in the San José Lithium project located in the Extremadura, Spain. It also produces battery grade lithium hydroxide. The company was formerly known as Plymouth Minerals Limited and changed its name to Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited in March 2018.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.