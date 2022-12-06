Insider Selling: Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) Director Richard T. Collier sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $310,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,663.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
PRTA stock traded down $4.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.39. 858,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,385. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 0.50. Prothena Co. plc has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $66.47.
PRTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Prothena from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Prothena from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
