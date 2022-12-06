Insider Selling: Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) Director Richard T. Collier sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $310,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,663.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Prothena Price Performance

PRTA stock traded down $4.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.39. 858,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,385. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 0.50. Prothena Co. plc has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $66.47.

Get Prothena alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Prothena from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Prothena from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prothena

Prothena Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Prothena by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Prothena by 30.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Prothena by 11.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 11.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Prothena by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 17,883 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Read More

