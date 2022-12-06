Insider Selling: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Insider Sells 1,154 Shares of Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) insider Dianne C. Whitfield sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $19,502.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,723 shares in the company, valued at $147,418.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ:TARS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,119. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a current ratio of 16.40. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $26.95.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
Featured Articles
