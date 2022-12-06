Insider Selling: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Insider Sells 1,154 Shares of Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) insider Dianne C. Whitfield sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $19,502.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,723 shares in the company, valued at $147,418.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:TARS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,119. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a current ratio of 16.40. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $26.95.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $94,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 145.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

