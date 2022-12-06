Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Major Shareholder Sells 88,462 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 88,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $2,430,051.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,710,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,913,754.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 5th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,831 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $240,644.75.
- On Wednesday, November 30th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 165,953 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $4,621,791.05.
- On Monday, November 28th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 37,989 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $1,043,177.94.
- On Friday, November 25th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 17,264 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $469,753.44.
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 39,729 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,084,601.70.
- On Monday, November 21st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 720 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $19,533.60.
- On Friday, November 18th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 25,259 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $687,297.39.
- On Monday, November 14th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 50,173 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $1,375,241.93.
- On Monday, November 7th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 132,978 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $3,619,661.16.
Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of VIR traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.62. 782,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,968. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.85. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.07.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 283.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $8,207,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $617,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 96.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,073 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vir Biotechnology (VIR)
- 3 Big Box Retail Bets for the Holidays
- How Long Does it Take to Become a Profitable Trader?
- Is Autozone Ready To Rally For Another Profitable Lap?
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.