Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Major Shareholder Sells 88,462 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 88,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $2,430,051.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,710,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,913,754.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

On Monday, December 5th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,831 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $240,644.75.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 165,953 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $4,621,791.05.

On Monday, November 28th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 37,989 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $1,043,177.94.

On Friday, November 25th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 17,264 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $469,753.44.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 39,729 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,084,601.70.

On Monday, November 21st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 720 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $19,533.60.

On Friday, November 18th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 25,259 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $687,297.39.

On Monday, November 14th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 50,173 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $1,375,241.93.

On Monday, November 7th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 132,978 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $3,619,661.16.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of VIR traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.62. 782,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,968. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.85. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology

VIR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 283.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $8,207,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $617,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 96.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,073 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.