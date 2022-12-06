Insider Selling: Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $1,148,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of WSM stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,250,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $189.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.93 and its 200 day moving average is $130.84.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 18.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 28,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 23.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth $1,406,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 33.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 50.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $156.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $192.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.67.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.