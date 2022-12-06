Insteel Industries, Inc. (IIIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

Insteel Industries Price Performance

Shares of IIIN stock opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.48. Insteel Industries has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $47.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The business had revenue of $207.99 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IIIN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Sidoti raised shares of Insteel Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIIN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 11,836.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 142,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 141,208 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 498.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 154,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 128,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,339,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,586,000 after purchasing an additional 117,907 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 498.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 109,900 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 425.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 86,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

See Also

