Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) PT Lowered to $88.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 109.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.56.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 8.9 %

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $42.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.32. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $130.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional Trading of Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.79% and a negative net margin of 859.92%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.