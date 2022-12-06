Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) PT Lowered to $88.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLAGet Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 109.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.56.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 8.9 %

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $42.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.32. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $130.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.84.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLAGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.79% and a negative net margin of 859.92%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Intellia Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

