Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CFO Sells $91,700.00 in Stock

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) CFO Russell Greenberg sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $91,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Russell Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 2nd, Russell Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $995,200.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $195,411.39.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

IPAR stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,498. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.75. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.52 and a 1 year high of $108.35.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Inter Parfums

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 82.8% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the third quarter valued at $351,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IPAR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Inter Parfums in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.67.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

