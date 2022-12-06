Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Declares GBX 25.30 Dividend

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 25.30 ($0.31) per share on Monday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Intermediate Capital Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of LON ICP opened at GBX 1,222 ($14.90) on Tuesday. Intermediate Capital Group has a 52 week low of GBX 937 ($11.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,288 ($27.90). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,103.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,293.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.05. The company has a market cap of £3.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,083.33.

Insider Activity

In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider Benoit Durteste purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 988 ($12.05) per share, for a total transaction of £296,400 ($361,419.34). In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider Kathryn Purves purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 974 ($11.88) per share, for a total transaction of £97,400 ($118,766.00). Also, insider Benoit Durteste purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 988 ($12.05) per share, with a total value of £296,400 ($361,419.34).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,015 ($24.57) target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

Further Reading

