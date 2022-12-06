International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on INSW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

International Seaways Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:INSW opened at $42.93 on Tuesday. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.06.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $236.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.13 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 11.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This is a positive change from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.44%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $43,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,625.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 5,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $43,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,625.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,999 shares of company stock valued at $7,595,617. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

