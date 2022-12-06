Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) and Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Financial Comparison

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) and Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.8% of Intevac shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Intevac shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Intevac has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sono-Tek has a beta of -0.2, indicating that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intevac 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sono-Tek 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Intevac and Sono-Tek, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sono-Tek has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.28%. Given Sono-Tek’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sono-Tek is more favorable than Intevac.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intevac and Sono-Tek’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intevac $38.52 million 4.03 $26.62 million $1.21 5.04 Sono-Tek $17.13 million 5.92 $2.54 million $0.09 71.56

Intevac has higher revenue and earnings than Sono-Tek. Intevac is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sono-Tek, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Intevac and Sono-Tek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intevac 73.17% -14.20% -11.13% Sono-Tek 8.12% 10.14% 7.67%

Summary

Sono-Tek beats Intevac on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems primarily in the United States and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets. The company sells its products primarily through its direct sales force. Intevac, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment. The company's products include integrated multi-axis coating systems, integrated coating systems, fluxing systems, OEM systems, and other related systems. It markets and distributes its products through independent distributors and sales representatives. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is based in Milton, New York.

