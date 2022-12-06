Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Invacare to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Invacare Price Performance

NYSE:IVC opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.32. Invacare has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $3.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Invacare ( NYSE:IVC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The health services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.17). Invacare had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.76%. The business had revenue of $170.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.98 million.

In other news, major shareholder Steven H. Rosen sold 60,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $30,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,886,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,039. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven H. Rosen sold 102,820 shares of Invacare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total transaction of $39,071.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,665,233 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,788.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steven H. Rosen sold 60,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $30,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,886,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,300 shares of company stock valued at $79,112 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invacare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Invacare by 315.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,000 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in Invacare by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,829,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 689,324 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invacare by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 921,590 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 465,708 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 298.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 338,289 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 253,310 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Invacare by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 350,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

About Invacare

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

