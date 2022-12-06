Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on December 30th

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Invesco High Income Trust II has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years.
Invesco High Income Trust II Stock Down 1.3 %
VLT stock opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $14.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average of $10.66.
Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile
Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
