Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on December 30th

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Invesco High Income Trust II has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years.

Invesco High Income Trust II Stock Down 1.3 %

VLT stock opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $14.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average of $10.66.

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

