Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0394 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
VMO stock opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $13.95.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust
About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (VMO)
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
- Pure Storage is a Steady Eddie Growing Storage Play
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.