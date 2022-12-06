Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0394 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

VMO stock opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $13.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 358,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. 21.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

