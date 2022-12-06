Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 232.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,066,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 745,253 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for approximately 15.2% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $12,963,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,923,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,428,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225,913 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,920,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,756,000 after purchasing an additional 196,610 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 18,046,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,224 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,162,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,814 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,404 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:PDBC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.30. 101,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,913,353. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $20.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.66.

