Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (VPV) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0383 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of VPV opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 26,099 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 137,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 40,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 12.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

