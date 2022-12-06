Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (VPV) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0383 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of VPV opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $14.00.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
