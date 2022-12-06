Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio (LON:IVPU) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.50

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio (LON:IVPU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio Trading Up 0.6 %
LON:IVPU traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 165 ($2.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,371. Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio has a 52-week low of GBX 141 ($1.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 204 ($2.49). The stock has a market capitalization of £167.76 million and a P/E ratio of 1,375.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 150.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 160.86.
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio Company Profile
