Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IQI)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0403 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $13.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $194,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $165,000. 23.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

