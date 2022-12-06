Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IQI)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0403 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 1.0 %
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $13.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91.
About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
