Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) is Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,676 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC owned 0.55% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $5,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGP. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 208.7% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPGP stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.93. The stock had a trading volume of 636 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,667. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.57. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $73.71 and a 12 month high of $97.90.

