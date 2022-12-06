Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth $4,456,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $264.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $270.88. The firm has a market cap of $109.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 57.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,091 shares of company stock valued at $23,026,905. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.27.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

